Carl Frampton secures 'dream' fight at Windsor Park in August

Carl Frampton is set to fulfil his wish of fighting before his fans at Windsor Park

Carl Frampton says it is a "dream come true" after it was announced his next fight will be at Windsor Park in Belfast on 18 August.

A contest at the home of the Northern Ireland football team has been a long-cherished wish of the interim WBO featherweight champion.

An opponent for the summer fight has yet to be confirmed.

"This is the one - a dream come true. I'm the happiest I've ever been in my career," Frampton told BT Sport.

"I'm enjoying myself and feeling good which is credit to the people I'm around at the moment," added the 31-year-old.

"I've still a good few years left in me and I'm looking forward to kicking it off at Windsor."

The former two-weight world champion impressed in his last fight with a classy victory over Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena in Belfast last month.

And Frampton's promoter Frank Warren is delighted to have secured the fight at the south Belfast venue.

"I promised Carl he would fight at Windsor Park and when we get there it will be a big tick in the box for both me and Carl," said Warren.

"Belfast has come alive with the fights going on now - Carl's spearheading that and he's the catalyst.

"I know it's going to be an emotional, great night in front of his home fans."