Paul Butler fails to make weight for IBF bantamweight world title fight

Butler was world champion in 2014 but vacated the belt

Paul Butler described himself as "gutted" and "heartbroken" after failing to make the weight for his IBF bantamweight world title fight against Emmanuel Rodriguez on Saturday.

Butler weighed in over the 118lb limit and despite being given a further two hours failed to make the weight.

The Englishman, 29, is therefore not eligible to win the vacant title.

"Failing weight in my biggest fight looks unprofessional and I understand the stick I'm getting," he said.

"I'm gutted and heartbroken I can't win that world title, but I didn't fail it without trying. I'd never do that."

Butler and Rodriguez fight on the undercard of the David Haye-Tony Bellew bout at London's O2 Arena.

The undefeated Puerto Rican made the weight and will become world champion if he wins.