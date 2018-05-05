Tony Bellew beats David Haye in fifth round of rematch

Bellew knocked down Haye twice in the third round and again in the fifth

Tony Bellew produced an explosive performance to land a stunning second stoppage win in 14 months over David Haye at London's O2 Arena.

The Liverpool fighter looked at his very best as he evaded a Haye attack in round three before landing a superb left hook and right hand to floor his rival.

A second knockdown followed moments later and Bellew - the underdog with bookmakers, as he was in the previous fight - delivered a pin-point left hand in the fifth to again send Haye down.

Haye nodded to acknowledge the shot and rose, only to be placed under intense attack, prompting referee Howard Foster to stop the fight, sending Bellew racing to the corner of the ring in celebration.

Bellew, 35, looked overjoyed and close to tears as he surely ended a rivalry which had been a focal point in British boxing for more than 18 months.

Haye, 37, admitted he needed a spectacular win to prolong his career but surely now the former world heavyweight and cruiserweight champion has nowhere to turn.

Bellew has now won 30 of his 33 fights with 20 knockouts

Bellew defies the odds again

This rivalry has seen verbal sparring, torrid insults, fines and warnings from the British Boxing Board of Control, Achilles and biceps surgery for Haye and soul-searching for Bellew.

Bellew - with his late brother-in-law Ashley's name across his shorts - said he thought the relative who died in August was sat in the arena somewhere watching him.

His display was inspired, feeling his way into the first two rounds as both men postured after coming under attack.

In round three, Bellew evaded three shots near the ropes and chased his man down to land a left-right which saw Haye sat down on the ropes.

A left hook served up another knockdown and Haye looked beaten. The man who so gallantly fought on with a ruptured Achilles after six rounds last time was floundering and a wild swing in the fifth left him open to Bellew's savage left hook.

It was stunning drama and the type of clinical display Haye himself had promised.

Bellew's win last time was shrouded in claims he could only beat an injured man. Those have been silenced. Just where does his remarkable career go from here?

He mentioned the former super-middleweight and light-heavyweight world champion Andre Ward but a return to cruiserweight and a bout against the winner of the World Boxing Super Series for all four world titles is surely most likely.

Whatever the outcome, he is making a habit of defying the odds during a career played out on his terms.

Bellew was in tears as he paid tribute to his brother-in-law Ashley

Is this the end?

Before the bout Haye stated a poor result could damage his legacy but surely he will be remembered for his great nights.

His rise from the canvas in round four to rip cruiserweight titles from Jean Marc Mormeck in 2007 showcased his grit, while two years later he gave 99lbs in weight to Nikolai Valuev yet still beat the 7ft Russian to fulfil childhood dreams of becoming a world heavyweight champion.

Only the legendary Evander Holyfield can claim to have also unified cruiserweight world titles before going on to win a heavyweight crown.

He wore headphones as he waited for Bellew to join him in the ring and after an intense stare-down, there were early signs he looked sharp, notably a straight right hand in round two.

But even powerful shots were mocked by Bellew and the knockdowns coupled with the fact Bellew was prepared to apply pressure this time around meant Haye looked fatigued by the fourth and his vulnerability was pounced upon.

As is customary, he entered the ring to the McFadden and Whitehead hit 'Ain't no stopping us now'. But the music has to stop at some point and after two surgeries and two defeats in the past 14 months, surely now is the time for Haye.

Is that all you've got? Bellew mocked Haye's punching power throughout the fight

'Massive respect to both men' - reaction on Twitter

Former world champion Frank Bruno: Big congratulations to Tony Bellew. An excellent performance again. My heart goes out to David Haye he gave it his all...be proud. Massive respect to both men, credit where it's due.

Former Olympic gold medallist and heavyweight boxer Audley Harrison: Congratulations to @TonyBellew - excellent performance 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Father Time comes to us all, but @mrdavidhaye can be proud that he came back to see what he had left - not many will EVER achieve what he did, so he can leave (if he chooses) PROUD.

WBA super-middleweight title challenger Chris Eubank Jr: Hell of a fight, never expected that outcome. Congratulations Tony Bellew. David Haye... warrior till the end.

Rodriguez takes world title - the undercard

Puerto Rico's Emmanuel Rodriguez showed his class to capture the IBF bantamweight title with a unanimous decision over Paul Butler, who could not win the belt having missed the weight.

Butler has held the title before but was put down heavily by a left hook early on and battled the distance despite breaking his nose.

Elsewhere, Rio 2016 silver medallist Joe Joyce landed his biggest professional win and the Commonwealth heavyweight title by stopping Lenroy Thomas with a left hook in round two.

Afterwards, Joyce talked up a meeting with Hughie Fury or Sam Sexton, who fight for the British title next week.

Lightweight Luke Campbell warmed up for a possible summer rematch with Yvan Mendy with a fifth-round stoppage of Troy James, while John Ryder delivered a body shot to stop domestic rival Jamie Cox at super-middleweight.

Rio 2016 bronze medal-winner Joshua Buatsi moved to six professional wins from six with a fifth-round stoppage win over Frenchman Stephane Cuevas.