James Tennyson: Belfast man wins European and Commonwealth titles in London

Tennyson (left) produced a barrage of blows in the fifth round to win the contest in London

Belfast man James Tennyson fought back from being floored to land the European and Commonwealth super-featherweight titles by beating Martin J Ward.

Tennyson, 24, was put down in the second round by the Essex fighter but regrouped to stop Ward in the fifth at The O2 in London.

A Ward body shot dropped Tennyson but the Northern Irishman took control in the fourth after throwing a left hook.

Tennyson then ended the contest in the fifth by producing a series of blows.

Referee Victor Loughlin stopped the contest as the Brentwood boxer was trapped on the ropes.

Tennyson's victory was the first defeat of Ward's career while the Belfast man was earning his 22nd win in 24 bouts.

The Northern Irish fighter has won his last six contests since being stopped by Ryan Walsh in a British featherweight title fight in April 2016.

Ward, 26, made three successful defences of the British title after winning it with victory over Andy Townend in 2016, which included his Commonwealth title win over Anthony Cacace last July.

The Essex-based fighter then landed the European title last December by knocking out Spain's Juli Giner.

Saturday's contest was on the undercard of the big British domestic heavyweight rematch between Tony Bellew and David Haye.