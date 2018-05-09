Nicola Adams to fight Soledad Del Valle Frias on Selby-Warrington undercard

London 2012 and Rio 2016 flyweight Olympic champion Nicola Adams has won all three fights as a professional

Nicola Adams will fight three-time world title challenger Soledad Del Valle Frias on the undercard of the IBF world featherweight bout between Lee Selby and Josh Warrington on 19 May.

Adams, 35, will look to maintain her 100% winning record as a professional at Leeds' Elland Road stadium.

Argentine Frias, 34, missed out on the WBA light-flyweight title last month.

"This is another step up for me on my journey to a professional world title," said double Olympic champion Adams.

"My camp has gone perfectly and I can't wait to fight at a football stadium for the first time in my career."

Adams' most recent fight, in December 2017, ended in a third-round stoppage of Uruguay's Soledad Macedo.

Frias has also previously challenged for the WBO world bantamweight and IBF world flyweight titles.

Her bout with Adams will mark her first professional fight outside of her native Argentina.