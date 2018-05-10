Belfast boxer Michael Conlan says he is looking forward to getting Saturday night's fight against Spaniard Ibon Larringa at Madison Square Garden "out of the way" in order to concentrate on his homecoming fight at the SSE Arena on 30 June.

This weekend's fight in New York will be the seventh of Conlan's professional career.

