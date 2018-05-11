Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing agrees $1bn US streaming deal

Eddie Hearn (left) watched Tony Bellew - one of his Matchroom boxers - beat David Haye last weekend

Eddie Hearn wants to "build the strongest stable in world boxing" after agreeing a $1bn deal with an on-demand streaming service in the United States.

The British promoter's Matchroom Boxing will stage 16 fights a year for eight years on DAZN - moving them away from the traditional US pay-per-view model.

DAZN will also be the exclusive US broadcast partner for Matchroom's existing 16 fight nights in the UK.

"This is a historic moment for Matchroom and the sport," Hearn said.

Matchroom says the $1bn (£750m) deal is an "industry-first" and means boxing fans can watch "fights how and when they want to, anytime and anywhere".

None of the fights will be shown on pay-per-view in the US, and all will be available for one monthly fee and no long-term contract, it added.

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, Tony Bellew, Kell Brook and Anthony Crolla are among the biggest names in Hearn's stable.

"Since our expansion to the US, we have been looking for a partner that shares our vision and that can give us the volume of dates and rights fees required to build the strongest stable in world boxing and take it to a new level," added Hearn.

Hearn has reportedly targeted WBC heavyweight title holder Deontay Wilder - who could face WBO, IBF and WBA champion Joshua in a unification fight deal - as one of his first American signings.

Speculation continues as to whether the fight between the 32-year-old American and Britain's Joshua will be made, with Hearn "unsuccessfully" trying to meet Wilder's management in New York last week.