Michael Conlan: Belfast boxer confident ahead of New York bout

Conlan won his first professional fight at Madison Square Garden last year

Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan says he is looking forward to getting Saturday's bout against Spain's Ibon Larringa "out of the way".

Conlan, 26, is set to appear on the undercard of the Vasyl Lomachenko- Jorge Linares title fight at Madison Square Garden.

After the New York contest, Conlan's attentions will turn to his homecoming at the SSE Arena on 30 June.

The Olympic bronze medallist has won all six of his professional bouts.

The Belfast bout will be Conlan's first in his home city since joining the professional ranks after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Saturday's contest will be his fourth in the iconic New York venue but his first in the main room, with the previous three fights having taken place in the 'theatre'.

Larringa has a professional record of 10 wins and one defeat, but the Belfast boxer is confident of extending his unbeaten record.

"It's a step up in class but I know that I am a few levels above him still," he said.

Five of Conlan's six victories have come via stoppage.