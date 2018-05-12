Hughie Fury stops Sam Sexton to win British heavyweight title in Bolton

Hughie Fury (right) now has a record of 21-1, with 11 knockout wins

Hughie Fury won the British heavyweight title by stopping champion Sam Sexton in the fifth round in Bolton.

Fury, 23, cousin of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, won at the Macron Stadium five months after his controversial points defeat to New Zealand's WBO champion Joseph Parker.

The referee stopped the contest after 33-year-old Sexton was knocked down in the fourth and then again in the fifth.

"This fight is dedicated to my dad," Fury said after the fight.

"I was confident. My body has got so much stronger. I worked on my right hand over Christmas. It was a boxing masterclass.

"I dream to be a world champion. Whoever has got those belts - I'm coming.

"Although I lost [to Parker], I'm coming. I'm ready to fight."