Tyson Fury brings snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan into his support team

O'Sullivan lost to Ali Carter in the second round of this year's World Championship

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has added snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan to his support team.

Fury, 29, has not fought since winning the world title in 2015 but returns to the ring on 9 June against a still to be announced opponent in Manchester.

Five-time world champion O'Sullivan, 42, has worked with sports psychologist Steve Peters in recent years.

"He's going to help me with my mental side of things - sports psychology and all that," Fury said of O'Sullivan.

"Big shout out Ronnie - top guy and thanks for all the help.

"We've been bouncing ideas back and forth with each other, it really helps.

"Sitting with people who have been through traumatic experiences like I have, it's been very educational."

Fury vacated his WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles to deal with his "medical treatment and recovery" in October 2016 after admitting taking cocaine to deal with depression.

The British Boxing Board of Control suspended him the next day owing to "anti-doping and medical issues".

In December last year he was cleared to resume his boxing career after accepting a backdated two-year doping ban - and British boxing chiefs said in January that they would reinstate his licence.

During his absence from the ring, fellow Briton Anthony Joshua has taken the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles, while unbeaten American Deontay Wilder holds the WBC belt.

Fury and O'Sullivan exchanged messages on Instagram last week, after the snooker player posted a picture of himself in the gym.

Fury replied: "Whenever you need the real thing hit me up."

O'Sullivan responded by saying: "I'll be down soon for some don't be too harsh on me though."