Warrington stuns Selby to win IBF title
Josh Warrington produced a relentless display to claim the IBF featherweight title from Lee Selby in a points win at a raucous Elland Road.
The Leeds fighter applied pressure from the off and a head clash cut Wales' Selby above his left eye in round two.
A cut above Selby's right eye opened up in the sixth, prompting referee Michael Alexander to consider ending the bout.
Selby regrouped but Warrington's work-rate was superb to win the split decision - 113-115 116-112 115-113.