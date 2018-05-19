Warrington stuns Selby to win IBF title

From the section

Josh Warrington produced a relentless display to claim the IBF featherweight title from Lee Selby in a points win at a raucous Elland Road.

The Leeds fighter applied pressure from the off and a head clash cut Wales' Selby above his left eye in round two.

A cut above Selby's right eye opened up in the sixth, prompting referee Michael Alexander to consider ending the bout.

Selby regrouped but Warrington's work-rate was superb to win the split decision - 113-115 116-112 115-113.