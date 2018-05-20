Adonis Stevenson retains WBC title after majority draw with Badou Jack

Jack earned the draw after all three judges awarded him the 12th round against Stevenson

Adonis Stevenson retained his WBC light-heavyweight title after a majority draw against Badou Jack in which no judge found him the winner.

Two judges scored the bout 114-114 and the third saw Sweden's Jack as a 115-113 victor in Toronto.

Haitian-born Canadian Stevenson, 40, and Jack are both open to a rematch.

"Let's do it in Vegas," said United States-based fighter Jack, 34. "I came to his place. Now it's his turn to come to my place."

He moved up in weight following another majority draw, against Britain's James DeGale, in January 2017,

Stevenson, who has held his title since 2013, said: "I feel I won this fight but Badou is a good fighter, two-time world champion. I can give him a rematch if he needs one."

Jack had given up his WBA title in the division after taking it from Welsh fighter Nathan Cleverly on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather's win over Conor McGregor in August.