Brendan Ingle: World champion boxing trainer dies aged 77

World champion boxing trainer Brendan Ingle has died aged 77.

The Dublin-born former boxer became a highly regarded trainer at his Sheffield-based Wincobank gym, and guided British fighters Johnny Nelson and Naseem Hamed to world titles.

"On this one occasion I am using social media to inform people a good, good man has left this earth today," Nelson wrote on Instagram on Friday.

"A good friend. A good father figure. And the best trainer in the world."

Nelson told BBC Sport that Ingle had suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Made an MBE in 1998 for his services and contributions to British boxing and work with young people in the Sheffield area, Ingle moved to South Yorkshire from Ireland aged 18.

He fought as a professional middleweight boxer in his mid-20s, and at his pinnacle was ranked as the number eight fighter in the UK.

After retiring he became a trainer and was responsible for the success of former featherweight world champion Hamed and cruiserweight Nelson along with former WBC light-welterweight champion Junior Witter,