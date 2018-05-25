Tyson Fury v Sefer Seferi to be broadcast on 5 live

Seferi has fought four times since Fury's (l) last bout

Tyson Fury v Sefer Seferi Venue: Manchester Arena Date: Saturday, 9 June Time: 22:30 BST (approx) Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's comeback fight against Albania's Sefer Seferi on 9 June will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 live.

The BBC announced a deal with promoter Frank Warren last month and started with coverage of Carl Frampton's win over Nonito Donaire in Belfast.

Fury, 29, has not fought since claiming the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Cruiserweight Seferi, 39, will face Fury at heavyweight.

When the date for his return to the ring was announced last month, Fury said: "I can't wait to get in there and prove I am the best even after all this time out."

In addition to the Frampton fight, the BBC also broadcasted live radio commentary of Josh Warrington's dramatic victory over Lee Selby at Elland Road in Leeds earlier this month.

Warren said: "I'm delighted to partner with the BBC for exclusive radio commentary on one of the most eagerly anticipated comeback fights of all time. This is even more brilliant news for fight fans following the success of our first two events with the BBC.

"We've already delivered two memorable nights and on 9 June I'm predicting even more fireworks when the big man finally gets himself back in the ring and under the lights."

Ben Gallop, head of BBC Radio and Digital Sport, said: "Tyson Fury's comeback fight promises to be a fantastic occasion.

"We're delighted to have added his homecoming bout in Manchester in June, as well as his second fight, to our multi-event deal with Frank Warren. With exclusive commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website, boxing fans won't miss a moment of the action."