World Series of Boxing: British Lionhearts lose out in semi-final
- From the section Boxing
The British Lionhearts missed out on a place in the World Series of Boxing final after a 7-3 aggregate defeat by Kazakhstan team Astana Arlans.
Trailing 3-2 after the first leg in Sheffield, the Lionhearts lost the second leg 4-1.
Their only win in the second leg came in the opening bout from Will Cawley (52kg).
But Calum French (60kg), Carl Fail (69kg), Liridon Nuha (81kg) and Solomon Dacres (+91kg) were all beaten.
The Kazakh team - who have three World Series of Boxing tournament wins, making them the most successful in the event - will face Cuba Domadores in the final.
Cuba Domadores beat the France Fighting Roosters 5-0 in their second leg to go through 8-2 on aggregate.