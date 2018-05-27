Kal Yafai: WBA world super-flyweight champion wins on US debut

Kal Yafai tweeted a short message to mark his latest victory after the fight

Britain's WBA world super-flyweight champion Kal Yafai maintained his unbeaten record with a seventh-round stoppage of Mexico's David Carmona in Fresno, California.

Yafai, 28, who was making his US debut, now has 24 wins from 24 fights.

The Birmingham fighter put his opponent on the canvas four times in the first five rounds and though Carmona rallied, he did not come out for round eight.

The win means Yafai is well-positioned for a unification contest.

He could next face IBF super-flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, who later beat Jonas Sultan by a unanimous decision on the same bill.

It was the first all-Filipino world title fight in 93 years in which Ancajas, 26, made a fifth successful defence of his title.

Although Yafai could have lost his belt, Carmona would not have been able to claim it even if he had won, after weighing in above the 115lb limit.