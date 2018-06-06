Tyson Fury v Sefer Seferi: Former world champion set for long-awaited comeback

Fury (left) will hold a substantial size advantage over Seferi in Saturday's fight

Tyson Fury v Sefer Seferi Venue: Manchester Arena Date: Saturday, 9 June Time: 22:30 BST (approx) Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Tyson Fury says he feels better than ever and has likened himself to a fish being released back into a river as he prepares to return to boxing.

The English former world heavyweight champion will end a 924-day spell out of the ring when he faces Sefer Seferi at Manchester Arena on Saturday.

Fury says his Albanian opponent is "dangerous" and has a "lion's heart".

"If he has knocked out 21 men before, if he gets it on my chin he will knock me out too," said the 29-year-old.

Fury is priced at 1-1,000 with some bookmakers as he prepares to fight a man with just one loss in his 24 bouts.

That defeat - by Manuel Charr in September 2016 - was Seferi's only heavyweight fight to date and he has spent the rest of his career at cruiserweight.

The 39-year-old is almost a foot shorter and about five stone lighter than Fury.

Fury added: "I look at Sefer like I look at Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, anybody. He's a dangerous puncher.

"I could have picked someone a lot easier than Sefer; someone to knock out in a round. But I need rounds."

Seferi says he has "come to win" but described Fury as "one of the best talents of the 21st century".

'Now watch me swim'

In his final news conference before Saturday's bout, Fury said he expects to weigh in at about 19st 7lbs on Friday, having weighed more than 27st last year.

He has not fought since claiming the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Klitschko in November 2015.

During his two years and eight months away from the sport, Fury - who was ineligible to compete while a UK Anti-Doping investigation played out - says he used cocaine to battle depression, and his marriage nearly broke down.

The three world titles he won are now held by compatriot Anthony Joshua, while Wilder has the WBC belt.

Fury, though, says he does not need to "send a message" to either man.

"They know the message - I'm back," he said. "I don't ever remember feeling any better than I do now.

"I feel sharper now, more power. I fell out of love with the game but now the love is thriving, we are back on fire for one another.

"You're going to be the best Tyson Fury you have ever seen.

"There are no nerves at all. I feel like I have been a goldfish in a tank, trapped and now I am getting released back into the river where I belong. So just put me there and watch me swim."

Impressive Fury or finished Fury?

BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello:

Looking at this fight, there isn't a result that will not create some sort of controversy. Maybe a stoppage in six or seven rounds would please everybody.

Promoter Frank Warren has kept saying: 'Tyson needs rounds.' If Seferi is gone in a round, people will say it's pointless. If Seferi takes him the distance, they will say Fury has nothing left.

BBC Radio 5 live boxing analyst Steve Bunce:

My gut is Seferi is so much shorter, so much lighter, so much older but I don't think he will fall on the floor when he is half clipped.

I think he will give him five or six rounds and we can all empty out into the Manchester night and have some fun.