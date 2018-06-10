Terence Crawford beats Jeff Horn & Leo Santa Cruz overcomes Abner Mares

Terence Crawford has now won three belts in three different divisions

Unbeaten Terence Crawford claimed the WBO welterweight world title by outclassing Jeff Horn in Las Vegas.

Horn, in the second defence of the belt he won by shocking Manny Pacquiao last July, was pounded remorselessly before American Crawford was awarded a ninth-round technical knockout.

The win gives Crawford a world title in a third weight division and takes his record to 33-0 with 24 knockouts.

"You all kept telling me how strong he was, so I had show you," he said.

"You saw what I did in there. My power carried up, my physicality. Now I want all the champions at welterweight."

Former WBO lightweight champion Crawford beat Julius Indongo last August to become the undisputed light-welterweight champion, and his chances of adding a welterweight belt rarely looked in doubt.

He floored Horn with a ferocious barrage in the ninth and, although the Australian beat the count, another Crawford attack convinced referee Robert Byrd to end the contest.

Santa Cruz successfully defends WBA title

Leo Santa Cruz retained his WBA featherweight belt with a unanimous victory over Abner Mares.

In a rematch of their 2015 title bout, which Santa Cruz won by a majority decision, the Mexican took his record to 34-1-1 after winning on all three judges' scorecards in Los Angeles.

Santa Cruz, who lost the title to Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton in July 2016 before regaining it six months later, won despite suffering a cut over his left eye following a Mares headbutt in the eighth round.

"It is just blood. It wasn't bothering my eyes. It just gives me more motivation," he said. "Mares is a tough fighter and I did what I had to do to win the fight."