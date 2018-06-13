Kell Brook takes on Brandon Cook on Dillian Whyte v Joseph Parker undercard

Brook made his debut at super-lightweight in March

Kell Brook will fight at super-lightweight for the second time when he faces Canada's Brandon Cook on 28 July.

The former welterweight world champion, 32, impressed at the weight when he stopped Sergey Rabchenko in March.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says victory over Cook - who has 20 wins from 21 fights - would put Brook in "pole position" for a shot at a world title.

The fight is on the undercard of the heavyweight bout between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker at London's O2 Arena.

Brook has only lost twice in a 39-fight career, once when he boldly stepped up to face Gennady Golovkin at middleweight and a second time when he lost his IBF world welterweight title to American Errol Spence in May of 2017.

The Sheffield fighter broke separate eye sockets in each of the defeats and spent 10 months out of the ring before moving to super-lightweight to beat Rabchenko in two rounds.