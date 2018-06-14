Lewis Ritson on a "mad" career ascent prior to Paul Hyland Jnr bout

Ritson is trained by his father Dave who says his son will "run through brick walls" to succeed

Lewis Ritson dreams of headlining a bill at the home of his beloved Newcastle United, but just 18 months ago he was competing in local leisure centres.

Now regarded as one of British boxing's rising stars, he has blasted his way to four straight stoppage wins and the British lightweight title.

His father Dave is also his head coach and says his son "will walk through walls" for success as they map out a crucial third defence of the British belt at Newcastle's Metro Arena on Saturday night.

Lonsdale belt for keeps

Ritson will get to keep the Lord Lonsdale Belt (pictured) if he wins on Saturday

Ritson and his dad are stood on top of Newcastle's St James' Park as they ponder defending the British title with BBC Look North. Three title defences allows a fighter to keep the coveted Lord Lonsdale Belt, a feat many crave but few achieve.

Belfast's undefeated Paul Hyland Jnr stands in Ritson's way as he looks to follow the likes of Carl Froch, Billy Joe Saunders and Kell Brook, who all got to keep the belt before going on to capture world honours.

The opportunity represents a giant step from October of last year, when Ritson returned to the ring after a 10-month lay-off during which his promoter Eddie Hearn claims he "nearly walked away from the sport".

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind," Ritson, 24, told the BBC. "The last year, winning the belt, defending it, it feels like everyone knows you. People want a photo, autographs and it's a bit mad.

"We were fighting in a leisure centre with a couple of hundred people. The last one I had was at the O2 Arena with around 20,000. It's mad how it has happened."

'He trains like a mad man'

Ritson's second-round demolition of Scott Cardle last time out arrived after he'd been placed under intense attack in round one. It was a learning curve to face such assault but he pounced on the fatigue Cardle met after going all out for a stoppage.

His power at lightweight was again evident and the win paved the way for a first outing at Newcastle's Metro Arena, a dream for a man who boxes in the black and white colours of the city's football team and walks to the ring to Blaydon Races, the song synonymous with his club.

It also represents a landmark moment for dad Dave, who lost his wife when Ritson was a child. The youngster then found boxing when he was eight and should the father-son team retain the title, Ritson says the belt will stay on his dad's mantelpiece.

"I can't be more proud," Dave told BBC Sport. "It's a rollercoaster but I'm enjoying it.

"I don't want to sound silly but in boxing you can tell when you have a mentally tough young guy who will walk through walls for you, train like a mad man and has a bit of talent too. He ticks nearly all the boxes does Lewis. He is a very hard man to fight.

"It will be fantastic boxing in Newcastle for him. I have already told him to expect feverish people which he has not had before. He fights with his heart on his sleeve and is sometimes too game for his own good."

'A gift for being in your face'

Ritson was born in the Newcastle village of Forest Hall

Ritson, who also has three sisters, says he would not want anyone else in his corner. He does not study opponents in great depth and instead places total trust in his father, who correctly predicted Cardle would try to rush his son early on last time out.

The pair are now working under promoter Hearn, who feels Ritson can go after the European title soon.

"What I've learned in boxing is you need a break," added Dave. "He got his break when he was on TV beating Robbie Barrett for the British title.

"Me personally, I think he can go all the way if he is not rushed and there's a good path.

"He has got the real desire, mental strength and I believe not many have that. And he has a relentless style.

"What I have noticed against Barrett, Cardle and Joe Murray, was it wasn't what they were doing wrong, they just hadn't fought anyone like Lewis. He has this gift for being in your face, relentless work rate, yet calm and collected."

All roads point to Newcastle

Ritson inflicted a second defeat of his career on Scott Cardle last time out in March

With fellow Geordie and former Olympian Josh Kelly also on Saturday's bill, the Metro Arena is set to boast a bruising atmosphere and one which could be repeated time and again as the two fighters embark on what many expect to be stellar careers.

Ritson insists Hyland Jnr will prove his toughest test to date as he is the first undefeated fighter he has faced and men without a loss on their record find "an extra little bit".

The bout represents a tipping point in a career currently wrapped in momentum. But boxing's harsh reality is that the hype surrounding one of the men will be stifled. For the other, international belts, world titles and maybe even stadium fights will edge that little bit closer.

"St. James' Park would be ideal and is definitely the place I would like to fight most out of everywhere," says Ritson.

"There's a long way to go to that. The atmosphere is crazy on a matchday and hopefully one day we can get there."