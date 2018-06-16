Lewis Ritson: Newcastle boxer beats Paul Hyland Jr in first round to win British lightweight title outright

Riston knocked Hyland Jr down three times in the first round

Lewis Ritson won the British lightweight title outright by inflicting a first career defeat on Paul Hyland Jr in devastating fashion.

The Newcastle fighter - fighting at his city's Metro Arena - floored Hyland three times in the opening round, prompting a stoppage.

The first knockdown came from a pinpoint right hook and Hyland never recovered and the bout was ended with seven seconds of the round left.

By defending the Lord Lonsdale belt for the third time, Ritson, 24, gets to keep the title.

Ritson now has 16 wins from as many fights and his 10th knockout will only enhance hype around a fighter who almost quit the sport 12 months ago before claiming the British title in October by taking on Robbie Barrett at short notice.

"He's won the British title in four rounds in three defences," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

"We don't know where this story ends. He doesn't know what he has got but I haven't heard an atmosphere like that for a long time.

"European titles, world titles, we dream big. There's a lot of work to do but we are going to give it 100%."