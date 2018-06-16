Ricky Burns stops Ivan Njegac in his 50th professional fight

Croatian Ivan Njegac covers up as Ricky Burns lands another punch during his win at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle

Ricky Burns celebrated his 50th professional fight with a stoppage win over Ivan Njegac in Newcastle.

Coatbridge fighter Burns, 35, dominated from the start and won for the 42nd time in his career when Croatian Njegac failed to come out for the fifth round.

It was the first time Burns had fought since a points defeat to Anthony Crolla in October.

"There's definitely a few big fights left in me," three-time world champion Burns told Sky Sports.

"I just take things one fight at a time, I'll take a couple of weeks and wait for news on what will be next.

"I'll fight whoever they put in front of me. I'd love to fight Crolla again but I'm not sure if that will happen."

Burns is one of only three fighters from the UK to have won world titles in three different weight divisions.

He won the WBA super-lightweight title when he stopped Italian Michele di Rocco in May 2016. However, he lost his title in a unification fight with Julius Indongo in January last year, before losing on points to Crolla on his return nine months later.