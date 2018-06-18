Paddy Barnes: Belfast flyweight gets world title shot at Windsor

Paddy Barnes beat Eliecer Quezada to win the WBO Intercontinental flyweight title in November

Paddy Barnes will target the WBC world flyweight belt on the undercard to Carl Frampton's Windsor Park fight.

Barnes will challenge Cristofer Rosales of Nicaragua for his title with former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury also to appear on the bill.

Promoter Frank Warren has confirmed Frampton will face Australian Luke Jackson in the 18 August feature bout.

The Belfast fighter is the WBO's interim featherweight champion while fifth-ranked Jackson is undefeated.

Frampton, 31, is set to fulfil a long-held ambition to headline a stadium fight in his native Northern Ireland.

The former two-weight world champion had hoped to face a more high-profile opponent with Josh Warrington, Lee Selby, Leo Santa Cruz and Gary Russell Jr among the names previously linked to the fight.

Jackson turned professional after competing at the 2012 Olympics and the 33-year-old has won all 16 of his fights, but this will be his first pro bout outside his native Australia.

