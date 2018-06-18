Tyson Fury: Former heavyweight champion looking forward to Windsor Park date

Fury easily defeated Sefer Seferi in Manchester last month

Tyson Fury says he is "healthy, happy and loving life again" as he continues his return to boxing following a two-and-a-half year absence.

The former world heavyweight champion will appear on the undercard of Carl Frampton's fight in Belfast on 18 August.

Fury's opponent has not yet been announced.

His comeback fight earlier this month ended after four rounds as he coasted to victory against Sefer Seferi.

Before that bout Fury had not fought since his claiming the WBA, IBF and WBO belts from Wladamir Klitschko in November 2015.

What was supposed to be a seminal moment in his boxing career instead became the start of a downward spiral for Fury who battled with a number of mental health issues over the years that followed.

"I had everything in the world," reflected the 29-year-old.

"I had world titles and had beaten the man that couldn't be beat. I had done everything I had ever dreamed of but the next day after the fight I was totally depressed and I continued to be depressed for the next two years."

Fury, whose weight peaked at 27 stone during his 924 days of inactivity, lost eight and a half stone in preparation for his comeback fight.

"I had nothing to be depressed about, but if I knew what was making me feel like that I just wouldn't do it anymore.

"Unless you have been through depression you won't know what I am talking about but the problem is we don't know what is making us depressed."

Warming up

The Seferi fight was always supposed to be one that Fury would come through relatively comfortably yet there was still a degree of surprise that the bout did not develop into any sort of contest.

"It was disappointing for me to say the least as I had trained for six months and had hoped that he would take me a bit further." Fury said.

Although hopeful that his opponent in Belfast will provide a tougher contest, the heavyweight says it will be another bout to prepare him for title fights further down the line.

"The opponent isn't really of any importance to me, I am just warming up.

"I'm getting back in the ring and preparing to fight Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder very very soon."

Belfast flyweight Paddy Barnes has secured a WBC world title fight with Nicaragua's Cristofer Rosales while former two weight world champion Frampton will take on Australian Luke Jackson in front of a crowd of 24,000 at Windsor Park.