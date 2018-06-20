Joe Cordina: Welsh boxer to face Sean Dodd for Commonwealth title

Joe Cordina has fought twice at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on the undercard of Anthony Joshua bills

Joe Cordina will have the opportunity to win a first major title in his home city of Cardiff when he faces Sean Dodd for the vacant Commonwealth title.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed via social media that Cordina will headline a show at Cardiff's Ice Arena Wales for the vacant title on Saturday, 4 August.

Cordina, 26, has won seven fights since turning professional in 2017.

Birkenhead boxer Dodd, 33, has won 15 of his 19 fights.