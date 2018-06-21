Josh Taylor & Lee McGregor lead Scottish boxing 'purple patch' - Barry McGuigan

Media playback is not supported on this device Taylor confident against experienced Postol

Former world champion Barry McGuigan says Scotland is entering a "purple patch" with young boxers making their way in the professional ranks.

McGuigan promotes undefeated super-lightweight Josh Taylor, who fights Viktor Postol in Glasgow on Saturday.

He also looks after bantamweight Lee McGregor, and Chantelle Cameron, who will both fight on the Hydro undercard.

"Lee McGregor is going to be a tremendous fighter. I believe he is going to the very top," said McGuigan.

"We have got Josh Taylor who is the outstanding 140lb boxer in the globe.

"We have got Chantelle Cameron, who I believe is the best 130lb professional female.

"We have got loads of talent coming through and they are a great example to Scottish kids. So boxing is going through a purple patch in Scotland, led by Taylor and McGregor."

Lee McGregor grew up on the same Edinburgh housing scheme as Scotland football striker Jason Cummings

Taylor, 27, from Prestonpans in East Lothian, is unbeaten in 12 fights, having won 11 by knockout.

He faces Ukrainian former world champion Viktor Postal at the Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, with the winner set to progress to a world title fight with WBC light-welterweight champion Jose Ramirez.

McGregor, 21, from Edinburgh, fights Tanzanian Goodluck Mrema for the IBF world youth bantamweight title, while lightweight Chantelle Cameron faces former world title challenger Natalia Vanesa del Valle Aguirre.

McGuigan, who won the world featherweight title in 1985, insists boxers nowadays have to be at peak condition if they want to reach the very top of the fight game.

"In the last 25 years the introduction of strength and conditioning coaches have made guys stronger," he told BBC Scotland.

"If they stick to their diet, they can get down to the weight and they have a 24-hour weigh-in, so that has helped them.

"You are getting bigger athletes in each weight division. They look bigger. If I had the 24-hour weigh-in all those years ago, I would have been a super-bantamweight. Instead I was a featherweight. That is how it has changed.

"Nutrition has improved, strength and conditioning has improved and I think the athletes are just bigger."