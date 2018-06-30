Josh Taylor joins World Boxing Super Series for 2018-19

Josh Taylor won a unanimous points decision against Viktor Postol in Glasgow last Saturday

Josh Taylor has entered the super-lightweight edition of next season's World Boxing Super Series.

Taylor, 27, beat Ukraine's Viktor Postol last week to earn the status of mandatory challenger for the WBC title.

The Scot joins Belarusian Kiryl Relikh, Swede Anthony Yigit and Russian Ivan Baranchyk for the 2018-19 session, with four more fighters to be added.

"I am delighted to have had the opportunity to join the competition," Taylor told the tournament's website.

"It's a great chance for me to become world champion with multiple organisations."

Ryan Burnett, Emmanuel Rodriquez and Zolani Tete will feature in the bantamweight edition of next season's series.

Oleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev will fight for all four world cruiserweight titles in this season's series final in Moscow on 21 July.

Usyk and Gassiev came through quarter-finals and semi-finals and will contest the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF titles.