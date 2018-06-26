Callum Johnson v Artur Beterbiev: Eddie Hearn agrees IBF world title bout

Johnson won the British title by beating Frank Buglioni in March

British light-heavyweight champion Callum Johnson will challenge Artur Beterbiev for the IBF world title on 6 October, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Johnson, 32, will contest a world title for the first time when he meets the undefeated Russian in America.

The Lincolnshire-born fighter won the British title with an emphatic stoppage win over Frank Buglioni in March.

He has 17 wins from 17 bouts, while Beterbiev has 12 and claimed the IBF title in his last bout.

The 33-year-old stopped Germany's Enrico Kolling in the final round of their world-title contest.

Johnson's promoter Hearn tweeted: "Pleased to agree a deal for Callum to challenge Artur Beterbiev for the IBF World title. Fight will take place October 6 in the US - full details soon."