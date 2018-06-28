Amir Khan: Bolton fighter to face Samuel Vargas in September

Khan has won 32 of his 36 professional fights

Britain's Amir Khan will continue his comeback against Samuel Vargas in Birmingham on 8 September.

The Bolton fighter did not fight for two years after a brutal defeat at the hands of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2016.

Khan, 31, returned to the ring in April with a 40-second knockout of Canada's Phil lo Greco in April.

"One of my aims this year was to be as active as possible so I'm very happy to get back in the ring again so soon," said Khan.

"Vargas is a tough and well-schooled fighter who has shared the ring with some top welterweights.

"I have to get past Vargas before looking at the biggest challenges going forward. I'm not going to be taking Vargas lightly because I know he will be coming with everything on September 8."

The 29-year-old Colombian's three career losses include defeats against Danny Garcia and Errol Spence Jr, who have previously knocked out Khan and Sheffield's Kell Brook.