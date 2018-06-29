Michael Conlan says his first professional fight in his native Belfast is a reward for all of his hard work since his decision to turn pro.

Conlan said he has already visualised his ring walk at the SSE Arena many times in advance of his fight against Adeilson Dos Santos of Brazil on Saturday.

"I've done the hard part of what I'm meant to do and now it's just about enjoying it. The fun part is tomorrow night," said Conlan.