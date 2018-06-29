World Boxing Super Series: Oleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev to meet in Moscow

Gassiev (left) won through his WBSS semi-final in February, while Usyk did so a month earlier

Oleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev will fight for all four world cruiserweight titles in the World Boxing Super Series final in Moscow on 21 July.

The bout was set up when Russia's Gassiev beat Yunier Dorticos in the tournament semi-final in February and originally scheduled for 11 May.

But Ukraine's Usyk - who beat Mairis Briedis in his semi-final in January - suffered an injury in April.

Usyk, 31, is WBC and WBO champion, and Gassiev, 24, has the WBA and IBF belts.

Each fighter started the World Boxing Super Series with one world title but picked a second up during the knockout tournament, creating a final at Moscow's Olimpiyskiy Arena where all four titles are on the line.

Both men carry undefeated records into the final, where the winner will be the first recipient of the Muhammad Ali Trophy presented to the tournament's champion.