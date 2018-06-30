The Homecoming: Michael Conlan triumphs on Belfast return

Michael Conlan was the more aggressive fighter in his homecoming bout against Adeilson Dos Santos
Michael Conlan marked his first professional fight in his native Belfast with a points defeat of Brazil's Adeilson Dos Santos.

The former World Amateur Champion used his superior footwork to seal a workmanlike victory at the SSE Arena.

In a match-up between two similar fighting styles, Conlan dominated the opening rounds before holding his opponent at bay in the closing stages.

At the end of the eight-round contest, Conlan won 79-73 on the lone scorecard.

