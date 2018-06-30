The Homecoming: Michael Conlan triumphs on Belfast return
Michael Conlan marked his first professional fight in his native Belfast with a points defeat of Brazil's Adeilson Dos Santos.
The former World Amateur Champion used his superior footwork to seal a workmanlike victory at the SSE Arena.
In a match-up between two similar fighting styles, Conlan dominated the opening rounds before holding his opponent at bay in the closing stages.
At the end of the eight-round contest, Conlan won 79-73 on the lone scorecard.
