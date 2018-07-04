James Degale vacates IBF world super-middleweight title

DeGale won the IBF super-middleweight title back in April

Two time world champion James DeGale has vacated his IBF super-middleweight title.

DeGale, 32, lost the title to Caleb Truax in December but won a rematch to reclaim the belt in Las Vegas in April.

He says the decision to vacate is to free him up to pursue "massive fights" rather than face mandatory defences ordered by the IBF.

"My team have been working very hard and we've got some very big, exciting news to announce soon," said DeGale.

"No world champion easily gives up their title. I've proudly held the IBF title in two reigns with pride and distinction which is why it makes it very hard decision to relinquish the belt.

"I'm in the final phase of my career where I have a few good years left where I can be involved in massive fights and really leave a legacy in the division's history."

DeGale looked set to face Venezuela's Jose Uzcategui, who is ranked number one with the IBF.

But his decision to vacate opens up possibilities and some reports state DeGale is negotiating to face WBA champion George Groves, who beat him in 2011.

Groves is due to face Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series final so any meeting with DeGale could place that bout in doubt.