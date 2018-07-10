John Docherty: Commonwealth bronze medallist signs pro boxing deal

John Docherty (far right) claimed a bronze medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth bronze medallist John Docherty has become a professional fighter after signing a promotional agreement with Matchroom Boxing.

The former Team GB member, 20, will compete as a super-middleweight and make his debut in the new season.

Docherty will join three-weight world champion and compatriot Ricky Burns in Essex, where he will train under Tony Sims.

"I am so excited to get my pro career started," Docherty said.

"I loved my time with Team GB and representing my country in Australia was a huge honour, but that chapter is closed now and I cannot wait to test myself in the pros.

"It's brilliant to team up with Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports - and training with Tony in Essex is going to bring me on so much.

"There are lots of class fighters in the gym and of course I'll be training with Ricky, who is a legend in Scotland and someone I've always looked up to, so to be able to learn from him every day is going to be amazing."

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: "I am delighted to welcome John to the team. John's amateur pedigree speaks for itself and he has all the ingredients to be a big success in the paid ranks.

"He's a fiercely ambitious young man who is eager to learn every day, which is vital to make it in this sport.

"John's commitment to move down to Tony's gym in Essex to be alongside his fellow countryman and Scottish great Ricky Burns shows how dedicated he is to becoming a star and I can't wait to see his journey get under way in the new season."