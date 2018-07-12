Billy Joe Saunders v Demetrius Andrade: WBO world middleweight title bout ordered

Saunders (right) has defended his world title three times since winning it in 2015

WBO world middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has been ordered to defend his title against undefeated American Demetrius Andrade.

Saunders, 28, last defended his belt in an impressive points win over David Lemieux in Canada in December.

He postponed bouts with Martin Murray in April and June, prompting rumours he was holding out to face Gennady Golovkin or Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The WBO said Saunders and Andrade now have 10 days to agree a bout.

"If an accord is not reached within the time frame, a purse bid will be ordered pursuant to our WBO Regulations of World Championship contests," the body said in a statement.

Saunders' hopes of facing Golovkin or Alvarez next were dashed when the pair agreed a rematch in Las Vegas on 15 September.

Golovkin holds two of the division's three other titles in the WBC and WBA belts.

Andrade, 30, has not lost in 25 outings and has held a world title a division lower at light-middleweight.