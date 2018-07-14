Rocky Fielding stops Tyron Zeuge to win WBA world super-middleweight title

Fielding described his world title success as a "dream"

Rocky Fielding produced the performance of his career to win a version of the WBA world super-middleweight title from Germany's Tyron Zeuge in Offenburg.

The 30-year-old Liverpudlian found a way through with a jab and right hook on the bell in the fourth round.

Zeuge, who was undefeated in 23 bouts, sagged to the ropes after an uppercut in the fifth, and went down moments later after a well-placed body shot.

His corner instantly threw in the towel, ending his reign as champion.

"It feels amazing - the fact I came here, to his backyard, and stopped him," said Fielding.

"I just stuck to the plan. I know he's a great fighter and I had a lot on it. This is my dream."

The win marks a successful recovery for Fielding, who lost to Liverpool's Callum Smith inside one round in 2015 but has since embarked on a six-fight winning run.

"Against Callum, I had a few problems outside the ring," he said. "The distractions are gone. When I had my mind clear, I had that fear factor and I switched on. Everything was on this."

Fielding, about three inches taller than his opponent, confidently applied pressure from the third round in what was his first shot at a world title.

He was seemingly happy to fight up close, with hooks and uppercuts key in breaking down his rival.

Fielding now holds the WBA's 'regular' title at super-middleweight, as the organisation recognises more than one champion.

His fellow Briton George Groves holds the WBA's 'super' title.