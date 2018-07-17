Katie Taylor to defend world titles against Cindy Serrano in Chicago on 6 October

Ireland's Katie Taylor has won all nine of her fights since turning professional in October 2016

Ireland's Katie Taylor will defend her IBF and WBA world lightweight titles against Puerto Rico-born Cindy Serrano in Chicago on 6 October.

Prior to that, unbeaten Taylor will be in action at London's 02 Arena on 28 July when she defends her world titles against the USA's Kimberly Connor.

Serrano, 36, won the the WBO featherweight title last year but has previously fought at lightweight.

New York-based Serrano has a record of 27 wins, three draws and five defeats.

Taylor, 32, added the IBF title to her WBA belt in April by earning a unanimous points win over Argentina's Victoria Noelia Bustos which extended her run of victories to nine fights.

2012 Olympic gold medallist Taylor won the WBA title last October by beating another Argentinean Anahi Esther Sanchez on points in Cardiff.

Taylor defended the WBA title six weeks later in London by outpointing the USA's Jessica McCaskill.

The Chicago card on 6 October is also set to feature former world champions Jessie Vargas and Demetrius Andrade.