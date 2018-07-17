World Boxing Super Series: Ryan Burnett signs up for Friday's draw in Moscow

Burnett is the WBA's bantamweight champion title and also previously held the IBF belt before vacating it

Undefeated WBA bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett's participation in the World Boxing Super Series tournament has been confirmed.

Belfast man Burnett signed up for the series in May but doubts then emerged over whether he would be involved.

However organisers said on Tuesday evening that Burnett, 26, and Russian prospect Mikhail Aloyan would compete.

The eight hopefuls include WBO champion Zolani Tete, IBF belt holder Emmanuel Rodriguez and Nonito Donaire.

With the tournament consisting of eight fighters, former world bantamweight champion Juan Carlos Payano will also be in Friday's draw in Moscow along with Naoya Inoue and Australian Jason Maloney.

Donaire, a four-time world champion, was beaten by Carl Frampton in a non-title featherweight bout in Belfast in April.

On the same Belfast bill, hard-hitting South African Tete successfully defended his WBO bantamweight title.

After winning the IBF bantamweight title by beating England's Lee Haskins 13 months ago, Burnett landed the WBA title last October by outpointing Kazakhstan's Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

Burnett opted to vacate the IBF belt as he successfully defended the WBA title in March by beating Venezuelan Yonfrez Parejo on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight unification contest against Joseph Parker in Cardiff.

The Belfastman has won all of his 19 professional bouts.

The bantamweight tournament is set to be one of three weight classes to feature in the second season of the Super Series.

The quarter-finals of the second season are scheduled to take place in September and all title holders will put their belts on the line.