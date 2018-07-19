World Boxing Super Series: Murat Gassiev and Oleksandr Usyk meet to unify cruiserweight division

Russia's Murat Gassiev will face Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in the inaugural World Boxing Super Series final

Russia's Murat Gassiev will face Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday in a historic fight to unify the cruiserweight division for the first time in the four-belt era.

The bout at the Olimpiysky Sports Complex in Moscow, is the first final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Gassiev, 24, is unbeaten in 26 fights and is the WBA and IBF champion.

Olympic gold medallist Usyk, 31, who has 11 knockouts from 14 fights, holds the WBO and WBC belts.

The inaugural tournament started in September 2017 and the final was scheduled to be held in May, but Usyk suffered an elbow injury.