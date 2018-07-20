World Boxing Super Series: Top seed Ryan Burnett to face Nonito Donaire

Burnett is the WBA's bantamweight champion and also previously held the IBF belt before vacating it

Undefeated bantamweight Ryan Burnett will fight former four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire in the latest round of the World Boxing Super Series.

The Northern Irishman, the reigning WBA super world champion, was the top seed for the draw and chose to face Donaire.

Scotland's Josh Taylor, seeded second in the super lightweight category, will fight American Ryan Martin.

In the same division, England's former world champion Terry Flanagan will face top-seeded American Regis Prograis.

The dates for the fights will be announced shortly along with a new third division for the tournament.

The draw took place in Moscow, where season one's cruiserweight final between Oleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev takes place on Saturday.

All four world titles will be on the line in the historic bout in the Russian capital.

Season one of the Super Series will conclude in September when George Groves faces Callum Smith in the super-middleweight final, with Groves' WBA world title up for grabs.

Josh Taylor (right) has won all 13 of his professional bouts

Organisers were intent on the first season concluding this summer but those dates have slipped because of Groves sustaining an injury.

The tournament structure is designed to create certainty and storylines for viewers and prizes increase throughout the event as world titles change hands and remain in the tournament.

The fight with Burnett will mean a prompt return to Northern Ireland for Donaire, who was beaten by Carl Frampton at the SSE Arena in April.

Friday's bantamweight quarter-final draw also paired second seed Naoya Inoue, the WBA world 'regular' champion from Japan, with Juan Carlos Payano of the Dominican Republic in a mandatory title fight.

Third-seeded WBO world bantamweight champion Zolani Tete of South Africa chose to fight Russia's undefeated contender Mikhail Aloyan, while fourth seed Emmanuel Rodriguez, the IBF world bantamweight champion from Puerto Rico, will fight Australia's Jason Moloney in another mandatory title bout.

In the super lightweight division, third seed Kiryl Relikh, the WBA world super lightweight champion from Belarus, will take on Eduard Troyanovsky of Russia in a mandatory bout.

The final super lightweight quarter-final will see fourth seed Ivan Baranchyk, also of Belarus, fight Sweden's Anthony Yigit in a mandatory match for the IBF belt.

World Boxing Super Series Draw

Bantamweight division:

Ryan Burnett (NI) v Nonito Donaire (Phi)

Naoya Inoue (Jap) v Juan Carlos Payano (DR)

Zolani Tete (SA) v Mikhail Aloyan (Rus)

Emmanuel Rodriguez (PR) v Jason Moloney (Aus)

Super lightweight division:

Josh Taylor (Sco) v Ryan Martin (USA)

Regis Prograis (USA) v Terry Flanagan (Eng)

Kiryl Relikh (Bel) v Eduard Troyanovsky (Rus)

Ivan Baranchyk (Bel) v Anthony Yigit (Swe)