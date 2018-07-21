Oleksandr Usyk unifies cruiserweight division by beating Murat Gassiev

Usyk was competing in his 15th professional bout

Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk beat Russian rival Murat Gassiev by a unanimous decision to become the first man to hold all four world cruiserweight titles.

The pair went the distance in Moscow but it was Usyk who had the edge.

The win also sees him claim the inaugural World Boxing Super Series Ali Trophy.

Olympic gold medallist Usyk, 31, came into the bout as the holder of the WBO and WBC belts.

Gassiev, 24, who was unbeaten in 26 fights before facing Usyk, was the WBA and IBF champion.

The World Boxing Super Series tournament started in September 2017 and the final was scheduled to be held in May, but Usyk suffered an elbow injury.