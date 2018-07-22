Liam Smith v Jaime Munguia: Briton fails to regain WBO light-middleweight crown

Liam Smith (right) was beaten for only the second time in his career

Britain's Liam Smith failed to regain the WBO light-middleweight title but pushed Mexico's Jaime Munguia all the way in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old Liverpudlian was beaten for only the second time in his career as Munguia won a unanimous decision.

Smith started well in a back-and-forth contest featuring plenty of heavy punches from both fighters.

But Munguia - who put Smith on the canvas in the sixth round - did enough to make a successful first defence.

"I was always looking for the knockout, but he's a tough opponent," said the 21-year-old champion.

The unbeaten Munguia won the title from Sadam Ali in May after mandatory challenger Smith had to pull out of the fight through illness.

Smith, who now has 26 wins, two defeats and one draw, lost the belt to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2016.