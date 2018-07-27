Katie Taylor: Unified world champion in 'best shape ever' ahead of O2 bout

Taylor defeated Victoria Noelia Bustos in New York to claim the IBF belt

Unified WBA and IBF lightweight world champion Katie Taylor says she is in the best shape of her life ahead of her title defence in London on Saturday.

The Olympic gold medallist faces mandatory challenger Kimberley Connor on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's heavyweight contest with Joseph Parker.

Taylor is seeking to remain undefeated by winning her 10th professional bout.

She won her last fight against Victoria Noelia Bustos in April by unanimous decision.

"I know that Connor is going to bring her best but that in effect will bring the best out of me," said Taylor.

The Bray native landed her first world title in Cardiff last October, less than a year after her first professional fight.

American opponent Connor has a record of 13 wins and three losses.

"This is the boxer's dream. I am the absolute underdog in this situation and I want to be able to overcome and take the belts," she said.