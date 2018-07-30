Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder deal almost done, says former world champion

Fury stopped Seferi in the fourth round during his return to the ring after a 32-month absence

British former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says a deal to fight Deontay Wilder is "almost done".

Fury made his return to boxing after a 32-month absence with an easy victory over Sefer Seferi last month.

The 29-year-old is set to fight Italian Francesco Pianeta on 18 August and said a bout with America's WBC title holder Wilder could follow in December.

"I'll flatten him first and then Wilder, let's dance," said Fury in a post on social media.

Fury stunned Wladimir Klitschko to land the WBA, IBF and WBO world titles in 2015 before being suspended in 2016 amid "anti-doping and medical issues" and accepting a backdated two-year ban.

He says he will not be complacent about the Pianeta bout, and views him as the ideal opponent to use as preparation for a fight with Wilder.

"I am a man of my word, and if I say I'll fight, I will fight you," he added.

"Negotiations are very strong and we're almost done with this deal."