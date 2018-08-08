Jim Watt says Scottish boxing is 'thriving' as Farooq & Wilson vie for title

Jim Watt at an exhibition celebrating Scotland's first ever world champion, Benny Lynch

Former world champion Jim Watt believes two Scots vying for the British bantamweight title shows boxing in his home country "is thriving".

Kash Farooq takes on Jamie Wilson in Glasgow next month.

"It's a British title fight between two Scottish guys, which is something we hardly ever get to see," said Watt.

"It's 20-odd years since it happened. The good thing about the match is there is not a favourite, not a heavy favourite anyway."

Farooq, 22, is unbeaten in his nine fights while Wilson, 26, has 11 wins from 13 bouts, with the pair to meet at the St Andrew's Sporting Club on 27 September.

"It shows boxing is thriving in Scotland," said Watt.

"If you look at the history of boxing over the last five or six decades, there hasn't often been a wealth of top class talent in Scotland, but there has always been someone to come along.

"Walter McGowan came along, then Kenny Buchanan, then myself, we've had Scott Harrison and more recently Ricky Burns. There is always someone that stands out. Maybe one of these two kids, who knows? I hope so.

"I'm old school, I like to see kids starting on the bottom rung and moving up. The first step for me was the British title. Too often today we're seeing young boxers fight for international titles or something like that - shortcuts towards the big time.

"I like to see it done properly. Start at the British level, become British champion, move on to possibly European then world titles. Then when you get to the top level you're ready for it, you've done the groundwork. That's the way these kids are doing it so I take my hat off to them."

Scot Josh Taylor, 27, won a unanimous points decision against Viktor Postol to successfully defend his WBC silver super-lightweight title in Glasgow in June and Watt said of Taylor: "He's the man at the moment.

"He's the one standout boxer. We've always had one standout guy who can compete at the top level and win fights and win titles. He's on the verge of winning, hopefully, a world title."