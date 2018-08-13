Carl Frampton says opponent Luke Jackson 'can't beat him'

Frampton took the WBO interim featherweight belt with a points win over former four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire in April

Carl Frampton says he is a far superior boxer to Australian Luke Jackson who he will fight at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Belfast featherweight Frampton, 31, will fulfil a long-held ambition when he fights at the home of the Northern Ireland football team.

"I'm faster than him, I hit harder than him, I'm a better boxer than him and I'm a better fighter," said Frampton.

"He may say he is fitter than me, maybe he is. He may beat me at Ninja Warrior but in boxing terms he can't beat me."

"I think he'll find out on the night what elite level boxing is all about, The way I'm performing at the moment I'm a level above him," added the Interim WBO featherweight champion.

Frampton beat Nonito Donaire in his last fight at the SSE Arena in Belfast in April but this time a sell-out crowd of 24,000 will watch the former two-weight world champion take on Jackson, who has won all of his 16 fights since turning professional in 2013.

Luke Jackson won a bronze medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games

"He's a solid fighter, well rounded, with a decent defence, and he seems very fit and very determined.

"He's a massive underdog with the bookies and the fans saying he's not going to win so he has no pressure on him going into this fight.

"All the pressure is on me but I can control pressurised situations and can perform better when the pressure is on."

Despite his confidence, the former world super-bantamweight champion says he will not underestimate the Hobart-based London 2012 Olympian.

"I can't for a second take my eye off the ball, which is another thing that he's saying," said Frampton.

"I think it's almost a comfort blanket for him - he wants to believe that I've overlooked him but he needs to get that out of his head because I haven't.

"There are big fights for me after this and that's where the pressure comes from," continued Frampton, whose only defeat in his pro career to date was the January 2017 rematch with Leo Santa Cruz."