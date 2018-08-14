BBC Sport - Carl Frampton: Windsor Park will make him even better, says Jamie Moore

Windsor will make Frampton even better - Moore

  • From the section Boxing

Carl Frampton's trainer Jamie Moore says the Belfast boxer has been in "phenomenal" form in the build-up to Saturday's bout with Luke Jackson at Windsor Park.

Moore says that it would take a "very, very special fighter" to beat Frampton at the home of Northern Ireland's football team.

Fighting at Windsor Park has been a long-standing ambition of Frampton's.

