Tyson Fury: British heavyweight says 'old Tyson Fury is gone, never to be seen again'

Fury, left, is unbeaten while Pianeta, right, has won 28 of his 33 bouts

British heavyweight Tyson Fury says "the old Tyson Fury is gone" as he continues his comeback when he takes on Francesco Pianeta on Saturday.

Fury became world champion in 2015 with a shock win over Wladimir Klitschko but then spent two-and-a-half years out of the ring, during which time he says he "ballooned up to 28 stone" in weight.

The 30-year-old returned to action with a victory over Sefer Seferi in June.

"To lose that weight has been mentally and physically draining," said Fury.

"To do it there has to be a want in the brain and I have that. That's why I'm a sick boxer and I win fights.

"The old Tyson Fury is gone, never to be seen again in history. The new Tyson Fury is here now."

Fury says he will not take the challenge of Pianeta lightly ahead of their Windsor Park bout, which is on the undercard of Carl Frampton's clash with Luke Jackson.

"I study my heavyweights and I know he's fought some good men. He's a big strong fella. He's going to try and knock me out" Fury said.

"He's southpaw which is a lot more awkward because there aren't many of them in the division, so it's hard to get sparring. But every southpaw I've ever fought I've knocked out.

"What you're likely to see from me on Saturday is a heavyweight Sugar Ray Leonard. Anything less is a failure. Judge me on that comment - a heavyweight Sugar Ray Leonard," added the Mancunian.

'Wilder has not fought anybody'

Fury believes the winner of his clash with Pianeta could be set for a WBC title fight against American Deontay Wilder, who will be ringside in Belfast working as a TV analyst.

"Pianeta knows that if he wins he will fight Wilder instead of me," said Fury.

"If I come through this then Wilder has the chance to fight me - the lineal champion. Let's face it, he's not fought anybody."