BBC Sport - Frampton expects to thrive in front of Windsor Park crowd

Frampton expects to thrive at Windsor Park

  • From the section Boxing

Carl Frampton says that fighting in front of a fiercely partisan crowd of 24,000 at Windsor Park could add an extra 10% to his performance.

The Belfast boxer accepts that, given the occasion and the venue, ideally his bout would be a world-title fight, but adds that he intends to show the fans that he is at his best.

Frampton, 31, fights Australian Luke Jackson in the headline fight of a bill which includes former world heavyweight champion John Kerr and a world-title fight for Paddy Barnes.

