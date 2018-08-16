Belfast boxer Carl Frampton says he will be out to "make memories" in Saturday night's featherweight contest against Australian Luke Jackson at Windsor Park.

The 31-year-old wants the open-air bout at the home of the Northern Ireland football team to form part of his legacy and adds that he could be fighting in his home city for the final time in his career.

The former two-weight world champion also explains that the "cooler" environment afforded by the outdoor venue will be of benefit to him.